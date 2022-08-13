Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.97. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

About Lundin Gold

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

