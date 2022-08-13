Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Up 30.6%

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) rose 30.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 664,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,417% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
