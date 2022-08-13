Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Up 30.6%

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) rose 30.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 664,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,417% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.