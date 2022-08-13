Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.70 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

