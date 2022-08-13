Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

MLVF stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.81.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

