Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.45. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 287,663 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
