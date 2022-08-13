Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.68. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 44,414 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

