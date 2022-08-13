Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MARS stock opened at GBX 48.22 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £305.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.81.

In other news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($137,747.70).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

