Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

