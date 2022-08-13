Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

