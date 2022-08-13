MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.06. MaxCyte shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 21,949 shares changing hands.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $596.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MaxCyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

