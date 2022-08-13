Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDNA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

