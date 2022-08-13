Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Up 0.8%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 5,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 62,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of research firms have commented on MDIBY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

