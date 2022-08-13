Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,782,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 419,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

