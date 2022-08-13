Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €10.90 ($11.12) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.40 ($8.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($12.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.48. The company has a market cap of $24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.