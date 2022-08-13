Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.64 on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$59.14 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.48.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

