Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$70.64 on Thursday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$59.14 and a 1 year high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.