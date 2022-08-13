Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 37,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
