Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

