Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $598,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.