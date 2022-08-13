Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

