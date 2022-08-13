Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $27,375,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.58.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

