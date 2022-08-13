Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

