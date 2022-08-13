Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

