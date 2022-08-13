Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

