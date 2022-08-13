Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

