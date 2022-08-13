Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

