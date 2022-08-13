MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.99

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $5.41. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,791,561 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 113.4% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 360,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

