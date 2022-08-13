Midwest (MDWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Midwest Stock Down 2.0 %
MDWT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest (MDWT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.