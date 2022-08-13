Midwest (MDWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDWT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

