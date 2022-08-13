MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

