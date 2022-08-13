Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 5,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOLN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Kempen & Co cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

