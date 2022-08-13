MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.50. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 9,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

