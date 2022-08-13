Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monro Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MNRO opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.