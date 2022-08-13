Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

