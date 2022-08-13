Morgan Stanley Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

WEN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wendy’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

