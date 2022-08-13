Morgan Stanley Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $149.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

