Morgan Stanley Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $184.00

Aug 13th, 2022

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

