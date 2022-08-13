Morgan Stanley Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $184.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

