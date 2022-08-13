Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,688,264.28 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNGet Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,529 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,688,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,378,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,558,535.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.39. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.