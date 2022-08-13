Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,688,264.28 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,529 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,688,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,378,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,558,535.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.39. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

