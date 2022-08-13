Movano (MOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Movano Trading Down 2.2 %
MOVE stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.57. Movano has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
