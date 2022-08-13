MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $3,309,705.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $22,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

