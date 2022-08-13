Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 3,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec downgraded Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

Mr Price Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2445 dividend. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.