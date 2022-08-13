Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,092. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

