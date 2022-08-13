National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 48.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,937,000 after buying an additional 855,297 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

