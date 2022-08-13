Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $30.76. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 185,958 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMM. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $915.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 47.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

