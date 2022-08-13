Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $5.88 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.