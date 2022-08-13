Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 23,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $963.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

