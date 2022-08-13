NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.