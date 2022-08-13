NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Specifically, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $166,447 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 224,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.