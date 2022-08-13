New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.24 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

