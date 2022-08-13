New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 407 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Brown University bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3,803.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 523,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,491. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

