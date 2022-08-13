New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 51,500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 877.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN opened at $66.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.